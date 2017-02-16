The Fat Cat catamaran had left out on for a fishing and island-hopping outing progressing during 9am from Sutera Harbour Marina though gifted engine troubles dual hours later. — Picture by Julia ChanKOTA KINABALU, Feb 14 — Search and rescue authorities here faced their third occurrence in dual weeks, this time involving a traveller vessel carrying 9 anglers and 5 organisation members that was stranded off Kota Kinabalu waters yesterday after a engine pennyless down.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency Kota Kinabalu informal executive First Admiral Adam Aziz pronounced it perceived a difficulty call during about 4pm yesterdat notifying them of a catamaran that was flapping in a waters some 11 nautical miles west of Sulug Island here.

The 42-foot Fat Cat catamaran had left out on for a fishing and island-hopping outing progressing during 9am from Sutera Harbour Marina though gifted engine troubles two hours later.

“They immediately called authorities to forewarn them and ask for assistance from a internal packet user during a resort. After some initial difficulty with not adequate fuel and bad weather, dual boats from SeaQuest found them and took them behind to a review during about 3.30pm,” he said.

Five organisation members, 4 group and one woman, stayed behind on a vessel with a hopes of regulating a engine or watchful for assistance to draw a vessel behind to land.

“At 5.25pm, a engine could not be regenerated and a KM Memmon [rescue boat] was destined to go and collect a 5 remaining people onboard. By then, a continue had gotten bad, with waves adult to 3.5 m and winds of 50 to 60 knots.

“We arrived during a stage during 7.10pm and approached a Fat Cat where all 5 onboard hopped onto a KM Memmon. They were brought behind to a navy bottom in Sepanggar by 11pm, while their vessel was anchored out during sea carrying drifted closer to Tiga island southwest of Sulug Island,” he said.

Adam praised a owners of a vessel for their discerning movement in notifying authorities, that severely increasing chances of them anticipating a vessel and rescuing a crew.

“The vessel was also versed with communication and vigilance tools. This is a kind of quick greeting and team-work we wish from all vessel owners to assistance us in anticipating them in box of an emergency,” he said.

The vessel owner, Liza Tsen, pronounced this was a initial time a catamaran had any difficulty out during sea.

“We have been regulating this for years though any incident, even in bad weather. Before a vessel left, we had a slight check and it was all in order,” she pronounced adding that they did not know because both a 250-horsepower engines had damaged down.

She also pronounced that a final news of a both this morning was that a vessel had sunk.

“It’s unhappy though I’m only relieved that all a staff onboard were safe. They had stayed on a vessel to try and repair it though we was only endangered for their reserve and wanted them to return,” she said.

