Thanaseelan Muniandy, 43, was found comatose in his dungeon during 1.50am Saturday during a Bukit Sentosa military station, only several hours after a military brought him to a Kuala Kubu Bharu sanatorium to provide his stomach pain.

“When a military ensure found him fibbing unconscious, an ambulance was called in though he was conspicuous passed during a scene,” Hulu Selangor military arch Supt R. Supramaniam pronounced when contacted.

According to Supt Supramaniam, Thanaseelan was underneath a justice remand for thievery from Feb 22 to 25.

“He (Thanaseelan) has a story of gastritis and we brought him to a sanatorium for diagnosis when he complained of stomach pains. The doctors gave him medicines and we brought him back,” he said.

Supt Supramaniam pronounced a physique of a defunct has been sent to a Sungai Buloh Hospital for post-mortem.

On Feb 8, S. Balamurugan, 44, was found passed during a North Klang military hire after he was arrested with dual other men, one of whom was wanted by a police.

Despite a justice sequence to recover Balamurugan, who was reportedly draining from a mouth when he was brought in to be remanded during a Klang court, a military allegedly defied a sequence and brought him behind to control where he died.

Lawyers N. Surendran and Latheefa Koya reportedly pronounced a second autopsy by a Kuala Lumpur Hospital showed that Balamurugan had died from “coronary artery illness with mixed blunt force injuries”.

The Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) has instituted investigations into a genocide of Balamurugan to brand if a military had mishandled a apprehension procedure.

On Jan 18, Soh Kai Chiok, 49, reportedly died from inflammation of a intestine while underneath military control in Bera after he was brought in for allegedly hidden bananas during a plantation.

The EAIC is also probing this incident.

Prior to this, in 2013, a EAIC found military bungle in a box of N. Dharmendran, 32, who died in detention.

According to a EAIC report, 4 policemen in assign of doubt Dharmendran had beaten adult a victim, causing large draining from blunt force mishap heading to his death. Evidence showed he even had tack wounds to his ears.

The EAIC found a military after built justification to cover adult a aroused inquire and endorsed disciplinary action.

The policemen were charged though clear during a High Court final year.

However, a victim’s widow won a apart polite lawsuit to explain indemnification from a policemen for Dharmendran’s death.

