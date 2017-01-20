Police have pronounced they are patrolling amicable media sites and will act opposite those who post insulting and inflammatory remarks opposite Adenan or any other leader. — AFP pic KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — A second male was arrested currently for posting allegedly insulting and provocative remarks about a late Sarawak Chief Minister Tan Sri Adenan Satem on Facebook.

The Star Online reported this dusk that military in Sarawak and Pahang teamed adult to seize a 36-year-old male in his Kuantan residence during 5pm, adding that he will be flown to Kuching tomorrow to be investigated further.

“Sarawak military liased with Kuantan military to locate and detain him.

“This is a second detain so far,” Datuk Dev Kumar, conduct of a Sarawak Criminal Investigation Department, was quoted saying.

National news group Bernama reported progressing currently that a 57-year-old male in Kuching was arrested during 12.05am for allegedly insulting Facebook posts statements opposite Adenan who died from heart disaster yesterday and was buried today.

Police have pronounced they are patrolling amicable media sites and will act opposite those who post insulting and inflammatory remarks opposite Adenan or any other leader.

