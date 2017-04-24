Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah says a Health Ministry has nonetheless to expose any unusual trend associated to influenza in a country. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Apr 18 ― A family member of a profound lady in Terengganu who recently died from influenza A (H1N1) has engaged a influenza virus, a Ministry of Health pronounced today.

The method pronounced 7 of a woman’s family members suffered a same symptoms, of that one was reliable to be an H1N1 case.

“Two were treated in sanatorium and reported stable, since 5 were treated as outpatients.

“Investigations were conducted during a woman’s workplace and nothing of her colleagues were found to be pang a same symptoms,” pronounced Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a statement.

He combined that a Health Ministry has nonetheless to expose any unusual trend associated to influenza in a country.

