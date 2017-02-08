Rahim pronounced now outlines a 12th day of a search, and combined that 12 vessels are still scouring a waters west of Kota Kinabalu. — Bernama picKOTA KINABALU, Feb 8 — Search-and-rescue authorities looking for 5 people blank after their catamaran sank in a fumble final month found another life coupler in a waters off Brunei yesterday.

The orange-coloured coupler with a difference “SJN 00658 F” was retrieved by Bruneian authorities nearby a Maharajalela oil height some 80 nautical miles west of a Mengalum island, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency emissary operations executive for Sabah and Labuan, Captain Rahim Ramli told a news discussion here today.

“The KDB Darulaman vessel found a coupler yesterday while on hunt and rescue unit during 3.20pm yesterday.

“We have perceived it and are now in a routine of verifying either or not it was partial of a vessel,” he said.

Malay Mail Online was means to obtain an audio recording of a news conference.

This is a fourth coupler that was found given hunt and rescue operations began final Jan 31 after a catamaran carrying 28 tourists from China and 3 internal organisation members was reported to have capsized on Jan 28.

The vessel was pronounced to have had a sea collision after withdrawal a Sabah collateral for Mengalum though sank about 8nm before a destination. Four people died while 22 others aboard were discovered though 5 sojourn unaccounted for.

Rahim pronounced now outlines a 12th day of a search, and combined that 12 vessels are still scouring a waters west of Kota Kinabalu, nearby a Mengalum island and expanding westwards covering some 1,475 sq nautical miles.

Comments

comments