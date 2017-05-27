MELAKA, May 20 ― To guard and forestall drug abuse among students, a National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) has identified a localities of 2,000 schools national as being during high risk of tyro impasse with drugs.

AADK (Prevention) executive Abdul Rahman Hamid pronounced of a total, students during 400 of a schools were concerned with drugs, many of that were delegate schools.

He pronounced a students were mostly males aged between 14 and 16, and a schools were mostly found in farming fishing settlements, Felda land schemes and open housing projects located in farming areas.

“Three states with a top series of drug obsession among students are Kedah, Kelantan and Perak where a drugs being used are required and fake drugs such as methamphetamine.

“Last year, a sum of 1,743 students who tested certain for drugs were detained, and as this figure is utterly high and alarming, it is needed that movement be taken,” he told reporters after a corner operation to fight drug abuse in Sungai Udang here Friday night.

Elaborating, Abdul Rahman pronounced a group had been given accede by a preparation method to lift out checks on students as partial of efforts to quell tyro impasse in drug abuse during an early stage.

He combined that checks would be conducted in partnership with a Royal Malaysia Police, and students who tested certain for piece abuse would be sent for rehabilitation.

Abdul Rahman pronounced detached from tighten monitoring by parents, a screening routine carried out in schools should be implemented in a unchanging manner.

Meanwhile, he pronounced a agency, together with a health, girl and sports, and women, family and village growth ministries strong efforts to emanate recognition on a effects and dangers of drug abuse by a National Blue Ocean Strategy.

In a five-hour operation commencement 3pm during an oil palm plantation, 14 drug addicts aged between 31 and 57 were picked up.

Abdul Rahman pronounced one of a suspects, in his 40s who was found in possession of heroin weighing 2.8 grammes was handed over to a military for investigations underneath Section 39 A (1) Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. ― Bernama

Comments

comments