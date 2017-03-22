(From left) Abim boss Mohamad Raimi Ab Rahim, warn Mohamed Haniff Khatri Abdulla and Bantah TPPA bloc emissary chair Azlan Awang during a Federal Court in Putrajaya Mar 16, 2017. — Picture by Ida LimPUTRAJAYA, Mar 16 ― Three groups hostile a Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) agreement currently forsaken their lawsuit to hindrance Malaysia from fasten a free-trade deal.

The US, that spearheaded a negotiations, and Malaysia have both motionless to lift out from a 12-nation pact.

Lawyer Mohamed Haniff Khatri Abdulla sensitive a Federal Court that his clients educated a withdrawal of a lawsuit as a matter was now academic.

“First by withdrawal of US from a TPP on Jan 23, 2016 and a second one (is) where a possess apportion of trade only dual days ago had in Parliament reliable that as a terms of agreement as it stands, Malaysia is not penetrating to proceed,” he told a court.

The Federal Court row chaired by a Court of Appeal boss Tan Sri Md Raus Sharif struck out a focus and done no sequence as to costs, as a government’s comparison sovereign warn Shamsul Bolhassan had concluded not to find any.

The dual other judges on a row are Tan Sri Ahmad Maarop and Datuk Dr Prasad Sandosham Abraham.

Haniff was representing Muslim Youth Movement of Malaysia (Abim), Urusetia Menangani Gejala Sosial (Unggas) and Persatuan Teras Pendidikan dan Kebajikan Malaysia (Teras).

These 3 groups had on Nov 4, 2015 filed a lawsuit opposite a primary minister, a International Trade and Industry Ministry and a Malaysian government.

They had sought a justice sequence to stop a supervision from signing a TPP, though had unsuccessful in Jan 2016 to obtain leave for hearing. They had practical for leave to interest during a Federal Court.

Today, ABIM boss Mohamad Raimi Ab Rahim pronounced “moral victory” for Malaysia has been achieved.

“And we wish in a future, should another superpower or any other destiny partners, another TPP or another form of partnership agreement take place; this will be a doctrine to all Malaysians and a counsel to supervision for not consulting a open and neglecting clever criticism that are formed on contribution and total and not small sentiments,” he told reporters here.

MORE TO COME

Comments

comments