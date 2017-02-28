Loading...
Anwar says prepared to concur in BNM’s forex detriment probe

File print of Anwar Ibrahim nearing during a Penang High Court forward of a conference his insult fit opposite a New Straits Times on Jan 9, 2017. Picture by KE OoiFile print of Anwar Ibrahim nearing during a Penang High Court forward of a conference his insult fit opposite a New Straits Times on Jan 9, 2017. — Picture by KE OoiKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — PKR de facto personality Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim pronounced he will concur with Putrajaya’s charge force to examine a outrageous waste suffered by Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) due to unfamiliar sell trade in 1990s.

Anwar, who is also a former Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister in a 1990s, was quoted in The Star as observant that he had no conflict to a probe.

“I have no objection, we will cooperate,” he was quoted saying.

Anwar also forked out that he had called for a Royal Commission of Inquiry of a matter previously.

Former arch secretary to a government, Tan Sri Mohd Sidek Hassan is streamer a special charge force shaped by Putrajaya to examine a matter.

Anwar is now portion a five-year jail tenure after being convicted of sodomy in 2015.

