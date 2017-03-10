In Mar 2015, Muslim egghead Kassim Ahmad (pic) was charged during a Syariah High Court in Putrajaya with scornful Islam and defying eremite authorities during a convention in February.― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Mar 7 — The Federal Court discharged currently a leave focus by Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) and dual others to retreat a Court of Appeal’s statute favoring Muslim educational Kassim Ahmad.

The peak justice row lead by Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Tan Sri Richard Malanjum unanimously motionless currently to exclude extenuation accede to hear a merits of a appeal, after a prior appellate justice stipulation that Kassim’s detain by Jawi was unlawful.

Malaysiakini reported that a panel, that also enclosed Federal Court judges Tan Sri Zainun Ali and Datuk Balia Yusof Wahi, discharged a appellants’ arguments per a office of Civil Court in Shariah cases, and procedures of detain and investigation.

The row reportedly pronounced a questions had been answered twice — when a Court of Appeal postulated leave in Kassim’s interest opposite High Court dismissing his leave application, and again when a same justice listened his interest and ruled in foster of him.

The preference currently meant that Kassim is one step closer to finale a three-year distress given he was arrested in Kedah and brought to a Federal Territories in sequence to be charged for allegedly scornful Islam and defying eremite authorities.

The Putrajaya Shariah justice had formerly pronounced on Feb 2016 it will defer a statute on possibly to dump Kassim’s charges until a final preference by a Federal Court is reached.

Kassim’s warn Rosli Dahlan was quoted observant currently they will pursue a matter in a Shariah justice possibly in May or Jun this year.

He also again urged Jawi and a Sharie arch prosecutor to use their option and repel a charges to equivocate embarrassment.

Besides Jawi, a appellants currently had enclosed apportion in assign of Islamic affairs Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom, and Jawi arch Sharie prosecutor, who were represented by comparison sovereign warn Shamsul Bolhassan.

In Mar 2015, Kassim was charged during a Syariah High Court in Putrajaya with scornful Islam and defying eremite authorities during a convention in Feb that was officiated by former primary apportion Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Kassim had pleaded not guilty to dual apart charges underneath Section 7(b) and Section 9 of a Syariah Criminal Offences (Federal Territories) Act 1997 that both lift a limit excellent of RM3,000 or seizure adult to dual years, or both.

On Dec 21, 2015, a three-man row during a Court of Appeal unanimously found Jawi’s actions on Kassim ― including a cross-border detain regulating a poor warrant, a apprehension surpassing 24 hours but entrance to lawyers and his charge ― to be illegal.

The Court of Appeal set aside a Kuala Lumpur High Court’s exclusion of Kassim’s authorised plea opposite Jawi, where High Court decider Datuk Asmabi Mohamad ruled that he should sue to strengthen his inherent rights instead of posterior a legal review.

Kassim’s plea argued that a Islamic management had acted with illegality, irrationality, procedural impropriety, unconstitutionality, ultra vires or behaving over powers, abuse of discretionary energy and irrational practice of power.

