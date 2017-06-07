Apologise to Sultan over Sivarasa’s mosque speech, Umno MP tells Azmin

Umno called on Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali to find a Sultan’s redemption over a PKR lawmaker’s purported domestic debate during a state mosque. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali should find a Sultan’s redemption over a PKR lawmaker’s purported domestic debate during a state mosque, Umno’s Datuk Seri Irmohizam Ibrahim said.

The Kuala Selangor MP also pronounced a mosque in doubt could not beg stupidity in a matter while Subang MP R. Sivarasa should not use his illustration of Azmin as an forgive for his debate during a mosque.

“[Azmin] as mentri besar should also be responsible, come onward with an reason and ask for redemption from a Sultan for disobeying His Highness’s decree,” he pronounced in a statement.

Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah systematic a Selangor Islamic Religious Department yesterday to examine a mosque in Kampung Melayu Subang for permitting Sivarasa to purportedly broach a domestic speech.

Sivarasa currently denied delivering any domestic debate during his May 24 coming during a mosque or that he was there as a deputy of a MB to broach contributions.

Comments

comments