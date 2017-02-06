KUALA NERUS, Feb 2 — Individuals who wish to request for educational programmes during a tertiary turn are urged to check with a applicable authorities initial to equivocate being cheated by certain buliding charity feign papers.

Higher Education director-general Datin Paduka Dr Siti Hamisah Tapsir pronounced this was since a open was now unprotected to feign offers by insane buliding in receiving such papers in a discerning and easy way.

“In Malaysia, they can check with a Higher Education Department or a Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA)…If it involves overseas-based institutions of aloft learning, a best approach is to hit a authorities in that sold country,” she said.

Siti Hamisah was vocalization to reporters after officiating a 2017 International Conference on Teaching and Learning in Higher Education (ICTLHE) during Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT) nearby here today.

Also benefaction were UMT vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Nor Aieni Mokhtar, Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin emissary vice-chancellor (Academic and International) Prof Dr Mahadzirah Mohamad and Open Learning Global Pte Ltd arch executive officer Adam Brimo.

Siti Hamisah was commenting on a internal daily news that unprotected a associate charity bachelor’s and post-graduate degrees including doctorates (PhD) between RM11,000 and RM15,000 within 24 hours after payments were made. — Bernama

