USM archaeological group sifting by a dirt from a Guar Kepah mine site. ― Pictures by KE OoiSEBERANG PERAI, Apr 24 ― After a find of a 5,000-year-old skeleton during Guar Kepah final week, archaeologist Prof Datuk Dr Mokhtar Saidin believes others could exist during an adjoining lot of land.

The Universiti Sains Malaysia’s Centre for Global Archaeological Research executive pronounced this was given a tract was not formerly excavated.

“I have this feeling that there could be some-more skeletons usually subsequent to this site,” he said, gesturing to a circuitously site that is now used as a trail into a mine site.

He pronounced he contingency plead with a state supervision and a Chief Minister Incorporated (CMI) for accede to continue digging during a other site.

Mokhtar pronounced a find of a antiquated skeleton during a site during digging works to build a gallery is really critical for a nation and a state.

The Neolithic skeleton was buried together with pottery and mill collection and underneath mounds of shells. Neolithic skeleton

“It’s a initial Neolithic full skeleton found given a initial mine conducted by British archaeologists behind in 1850s,” he told reporters during a mine site in Guar Kepah today.

He pronounced a find meant they will be means to tell a full story of a sea instrumentation of Neolithic people, of a Hoabinh culture, that lived here thousands of years ago.

“These are hunter-gatherers vital nearby to a sea who wanted deers, pigs and also ate turtles, clams, fishes and shellfish,” he said.

The skeleton was found buried with a arms folded and surrounded by pottery, mill collection and several opposite forms of shells.

“With usually this discovery, we can tell a funeral rite they held, a form of collection they used, their diet and how they lived,” Mokhtar said.

Mokhtar and his group of about 10 are solemnly uncovering a skeleton before they move it behind to a USM laboratory for serve testing.

He pronounced it was roughly a finish citation save for a leg apportionment that was partially broken due to progressing mine by a backhoe before they halted all works.

“We recovered pieces of a leg from a digging works though luckily we stopped it in time so it did not destroy a top portion, a ribs, skull and hand,” he said.

He pronounced a skeleton was an adult and formed on a distance and figure of a jawline, it is believed to be a womanlike though this has to be reliable with serve testing.

Archaeologist Prof Datuk Dr Mokhtar Saidin solemnly uncovering a skeleton found during a Guar Kepah site. Shell middens

The skeleton was detected underneath one of a bombard middens that were identified by progressing archaeologists, a initial of whom was George Windsor Earl behind in 1851.

Mokhtar pronounced a progressing archaeologists detected 3 bombard middens during a site that were named, Shell Midden A, Shell Midden B and Shell Midden C.

During archaeological mine works conducted by British archaeologists between 1851 and 1934, one skeleton was excavated from site A, 31 from site B and 9 from site C.

All these commentary were taken by a archaeologists for serve testing, and are now housed during a National Natuurhistorisch Museum in Leiden, Holland.

“This skeleton is found in site C so it’s a 10th skeleton from this site if we enclosed a progressing skeletons found here,” Mokhtar said.

Site A and site B were already broken — one is now underneath a Jalan Guar Kepah categorical highway while another is underneath a encampment — when a USM group started mine works during Guar Kepah behind in 2010.

He pronounced a CO contrast conducted on a remaining bombard midden during site C finished in 2010 have suggested a site to be around 5,000 to 6,000 years old.

Mokhtar pronounced Guar Kepah is a usually sea instrumentation Neolithic site that was found in Malaysia.

“It is a usually explanation of antiquated life in Penang and this site is also a initial ever archaeological site by a British in Malaysia in 1851,” he said.

The USM archaeological group excavating a Guar Kepah site. Guar Kepah Archaeology Gallery

The USM archaeology group had due a arrangement of a gallery behind in 2010 to safety a pre-historic commentary during a site.

The state supervision allocated RM800,000 to build a gallery and construction works started recently until they found a skeleton.

All construction works have given been halted for Mokhtar and his group to uproot a skeleton.

“Due to this discovery, presumably a construction of a gallery will be behind and a gallery competence usually be finished in October,” he said.

Due to a further of a skeleton to a gallery, Mokhtar pronounced a pattern for a gallery has to be altered to make it air-conditioned so that it could safety a condition of a skeleton.

Public Works Department North Seberang Perai District operative Shahfizan Md Nor pronounced they will have to re-design a gallery in suitability to recommendations by Mokhtar.

“Previously, a pattern was alfresco though now that it has to be air-conditioned to safety a skeleton, we have to change a design,” he said.

When contacted, state executive councillor in assign of a project, Dr P. Ramasamy, pronounced a state supervision will cruise all recommendations done by Mokhtar.

“If he needs some-more time to puncture for some-more skeletons, he can proceed us and we will concede it given this is an critical discovery,” he said.

He pronounced a gallery can be deferred to concede for some-more mine to be conducted if a archaeologists felt that they competence learn some-more skeletons there.

“Our initial execution date was Sep though now, we will give a archaeologists as most time as they need for a mine works given it is critical to safety a skeleton and other commentary during a site,” he said.

Mokhtar pronounced it will take him about another week to entirely uproot a skeleton and equipment around a skeleton from a ground.

