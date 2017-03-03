Kim Jong-nam arrives during Beijing airfield in Beijing in this print taken by Kyodo Feb 11, 2007. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Mar 3 — The military have released a aver of detain for an worker of a North Korean airline Air Koryo to support in a review into a murder of a North Korean in Malaysia on Feb 13.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar, in a WhatsApp summary to Bernama, pronounced a aver was released opposite Kim Uk-il, 37, to support in a examine into a murdering of Kim Chol.

It has been determined that Kim Chol was indeed Kim Jong-nam, a disloyal elder half-brother of North Korean personality Kim Jong-un.

Khalid pronounced a military had also sent a ask by a Foreign Ministry seeking a team-work of Hyon Kwang-song, second secretary during a North Korean embassy here, to support in a review as well.

Replying to a question, he pronounced a minute sent around Wisma Putra had been delivered to a embassy. — Bernama

Comments

comments