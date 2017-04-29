An partner supervisor of a dormitory of a eremite propagandize was remanded for 4 days by Kota Tinggi Sessions Court to promote investigations into a child abuse box involving a student, Apr 23, 2017. — Bernama picKOTA TINGGI, Apr 23 — An partner hostel supervisor of a private eremite propagandize is in remand for 4 days for review in a violence box involving an 11-year-old tahfiz student.

Magistrate Mazana Sinin released a remand order, that lapsed this Wednesday, on a 29-year-old man, following an focus from a police.

The think was incarcerated during his residence in Felda Lok Heng Barat here, yesterday, after a student’s mom lodged a military report.

The student, Mohamad Thaqif Amin Mohd Gadaffie, who was certified during a Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI) in Johor Bahru final Wednesday, claimed that he was beaten by an partner supervisor during a school.

Yesterday, Johor Health, Environment, Education and Information Committee authority Datuk Ayub Rahmat was reported as observant that a boy’s legs had to be amputated to equivocate infection and he was now in coma. — Bernama

