Selangor Speaker Hannah Yeoh was indicted by a Universiti Utara Malaysia techer of proselytizing her Christian faith by her autobiography. — File design by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — DAP’s Lim Kit Siang currently questioned if a Universiti Utara Malaysia techer indicted of perplexing to stimulate eremite struggle by creation fake allegations opposite Selangor Speaker Hannah Yeoh is fit to learn in a multiracial open university.

The Gelang Patah MP pronounced open universities are meant to encourage secular togetherness and they should not endure someone like Kamarul Zaman Yusof, whom Lim pronounced was attempting to evangelise hatred by secretly accusing Yeoh of swelling a Christian agenda.

“Kamarul Zaman Yusof’s fake and antagonistic military news against..Hannah Yeoh, accusing her of proselytization of Muslims with a announcement of her journal “Being Hannah”, raises a doubt either he is fit and correct to be a techer of plural Malaysia’s open universities,” LIm pronounced in a statement.

He combined that Kamarul’s actions also reflected a government’s disaster in nation-building process, and that it contingency be corrected immediately.

The Universiti Utara Malaysia comparison techer in a minute to Malay paper Utusan Melayu purported Yeoh extolled a advantages of Christianity in her book patrician Becoming Hannah: A Personal Journey, and churned it with politics.

This led to Yeoh camp a military news opposite Kamarul for defamation.

Kamarul in response lodged a military news opposite Yeoh yesterday, claiming that Yeoh’s book is “trying to convince and stimulate non-Christians, including Muslims, to modify to Christianity”.

Lim in counterclaim of his celebration co-worker pronounced “it is unthinkable that Hannah Yeoh’s journal on her personal tour to be a good Christian so as to be a good Malaysian would have caused objections”.

The DAP maestro pronounced Yeoh’s try to plan good values by being a good Christian should instead be distinguished as something positive.

“Hannah Yeoh’s personal tour to be a good Christian so as to be a good Malaysian is a tour Rukunegara wants all Malaysians to take, for all Malaysians to be respectively good Muslims, good Buddhists, good Christians, good Hindus, good Sikhs and good Taoists so as to turn good Malaysians,” he said.

Lim combined that Yeoh’s faith in doing good also allow to a 5 Rukunegara beliefs of: Belief in God; faithfulness to King and Country; a Supremacy of a Constitution; a Rule of Law and Good poise and Morality.

Adding on, a Gelang Patah MP also pronounced there is no such bulletin in a DAP or among any DAP MP or State Assembly representative.

“For a past 7 years, Hannah Yeoh had been an model Malaysian, Speaker and DAP inaugurated deputy who serves all Malaysians, regardless of race, sacrament or socio-economic background,” he said.

