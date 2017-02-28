Security crew unit a KLIA2 in Sepang Feb 17, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Malaysian authorities will brush a general airfield and other locations for hot material, a military arch pronounced today, following a murder of Kim Jong-nam in that VX haughtiness agent, a rarely poisonous chemical, was used.

“(We are looking to) brush all locations that we knew a suspects went to. We will get a experts from a atomic appetite dialect to go to a plcae and brush it to see if hot (material) is still there,” military arch Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar said.

It was a initial time military had mentioned “radioactive material” and he did not elaborate on what could “still” be there.

Jong-nam, a disloyal half-brother of North Korean personality Kim Jong-un, died after being assaulted during Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2) on Feb 13.

Authorities found traces of VX, personal as a arms of mass drop by a United Nations, on a body. — Reuters

Comments

comments