Inspector Mohd Faiz Mohd Yusof (centre, in glasses) being brought to justice to be charged for usurpation bribes amounting to RM3,000 in a Narcotics box in Penampang, Sabah Mar 9, 2017. KOTA KINABALU, Mar 9 — Four policemen, including a high-ranking officer who was flashy for model service, were charged with crime during a Sessions Court here today.

Deputy Superintendent Abdul Mahyuddin Abdullah who is a emissary arch of Sabah Commercial Crimes claimed hearing to 3 depends receiving bribes totalling RM5,500 from one Josepin Langkan on dual apart occasions in Jun final year.

The 43-year-old was also indicted of seeking for RM20,000 from Josepin who was investigated for intrigue underneath Section 420 of a Penal Code; a income was allegedly offering to equivocate her prosecution.

Sessions Court decider Abu Bakar Manaf set bail for Mahyuddin during RM20,000, with a deposition of RM8,000.

Three other policemen from a Penampang Anti-Narcotics Department were also charged with temptation in a same courtroom.

Inspector Mohd Faiz Mohd Yusof, 32 was indicted of usurpation RM1,000 in money from Zaleha Brahim on Feb 9, 2016 during a automobile park in Donggongon, Penampang and another RM2,000 a following day.

The cheat was allegedly to stop him from holding movement opposite Rincah Labik who had tested certain for drugs.

He was also indicted of perfectionist RM6,000 from Wong Kian Shung final Apr 8 during a Penampang military hire so no movement to be taken opposite Dahlia Andreas who had been tested certain for drugs.

The decider set bail for Mohd Faiz during RM15,000, with a deposition of RM5,000.

Police physical Elly Boniface Siew @ Siu Anak Tugok, 38 and physical Liza Ambau, 39 pleaded not guilty to a assign of perfectionist RM6,000 and RM3,000 respectively from Wong as an provocation for not holding movement opposite Dahlia.

Bail for both Elly and Liza was set during RM10,000 each, with half to be deposited with a court.

Mohd Mahyuddin was represented by counsel PJ Perira while Mohd Faiz, Elly and Liza were represented by Luke Ressa Balang.

Rustam Sanip from a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission prosecuted.

The decider bound Apr 26 for discuss for all 4 accused.

