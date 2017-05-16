Awarding of Pan Borneo Highway contracts irks Bumiputera contractors

KUCHING, May 16 — Some Bumiputera contractors in Sarawak are unfortunate over a awarding of contracts in a Pan Borneo Highway project, pronounced Christopher Gira Sambang (BN-Tamin) during a Sarawak State Legislative Assembly sitting.

He purported a subcontractors were totally during a forgiveness of a categorical contractors when a proviso one of a plan stretching from Tanjung Datu in Sematan to Kuala Baram in Miri was awarded for 12 packages.

“The supervision contingency demeanour into a emanate urgently to equivocate serve nonessential open concern,” he pronounced in his discuss debate on a suit of interjection for a Yang Di-Pertua Negeri’s residence during a sitting here today.

On another matter, Gira pronounced given a construction work started in center of 2016 many deadly accidents had occurred along a Pan Borneo Highway generally a widen from Sibu airfield connection to Pekan Arip Balingian.

Thus, he called on applicable authorities on highway reserve to put adult some-more warning signs and lift out upkeep works on a highway aspect of a highway. — Bernama

