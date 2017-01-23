Counter Terrorism Division principal partner executive Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay (pic) pronounced a new organisation of recruits were underneath a authority of Abu Sayyaf comparison leader, Isnilon Totoni Hapilon or Abu Abdullah al-Filipini. — Bernama picRAUB, Jan 20 — IS belligerent organisation has shifted a recruitment of new members to southern Philippines following despotic control on transport to Syria by several countries.

Counter Terrorism Division principal partner executive Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay pronounced a new organisation of recruits were underneath a authority of Abu Sayyaf comparison leader, Isnilon Totoni Hapilon or Abu Abdullah al-Filipini.

“The hazard has turn some-more critical since formerly, it was focused on Iraq and Syria, and now it has shifted to southern Philippines.

“So there will be transformation here, and we design Sabah will be done a movement indicate by members of a belligerent organisation from a peninsula, South-east Asian or and South Asian countries.”

He was vocalization to reporters after delivering a speak during a ‘Seminar on Understanding Extremism: The Reality and Solutions’ hold during a Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Raub branch.

The seminar, organized in partnership with Pahang Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council, was attended by Pahang Mufti Datuk Seri Dr Abdul Rahman Osman and Pahang military arch Datuk Sharifuddin Ab Ghani and 700 students.

Following a latest development, he did not repudiate a probability Sabah could once again be exposed to violence, looking during a tighten vicinity to a southern Philippines, and a immeasurable sea surrounding a area.

Police would urge a comprehension gathering, operations and coercion and design some-more terrorist-related arrests this year.

Ayob Khan pronounced a series of arrests of those concerned in terrorism was also on a arise for a past 4 years.

Only 4 people were arrested in 2013. However, a series shot adult in 2014 (59), 2015 (82) and 2016 (119). — Bernama

Comments

comments