Azeez: Pilgrims need not worry, Tabung Haji monitoring security

Tabung Haji authority Datuk Seri Azeez Abdul Rahim pronounced pilgrims need usually belong to a recommendation and instructions given by Tabung Haji crew to safeguard all proceeded smoothly.

“I trust pilgrims will follow a recommendation as has been a box previously. What happened (suicide explosve attack) was apparently worrying a pilgrims and their families.

“Pilgrims should be ease over what had occurred. Do not panic, or worry. Security army will guard a movements of pilgrims in a request areas. we will be there myself,” he pronounced when met during a Prime Minister and Cabinet Ministers Hari Raya Aidilfitri Open House here today.

It was reported a self-murder explosve conflict left 11 people, including 5 Saudi Arabian policemen, injured.

A sum of 30,200 pilgrims will be vacating for Mecca, starting Jul 24 to Aug 25 during 8 vital airports in a country. — Bernama

