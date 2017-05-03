The King of Bahrain, Raja Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa (left), is greeted by Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hussein on his attainment during a Kompleks Bunga Raya, KLIA in Sepang. Picture expelled May 1, 2017. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, May 1 ― The Ruler of Bahrain, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa who began his state revisit to Malaysia yesterday until May 3, was given a state acquire during a Parliament House here today.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V welcomed King Hamad, who is on his lass revisit to Malaysia given he ascended a bench on May 6, 1999.

Also benefaction were Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and members of a Cabinet.

The rite began with a inhabitant anthem of both countries played by a Central Band of a Royal Malay Regiment (RAMD) from a Sungai Besi Camp, followed by a 21-gun salute.

King Hamad perceived a honour ensure comprising of 4 officers and 33 crew of a First RAMD Battalion led by Maj Azlan Shan Baharom.

Raja Hamad arrived during a Bunga Raya Complex during a KL International Airport in Sepang final night, and was welcomed by Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein.

The visit, during a invitation of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V, is a initial to be done by a Ruler of Bahrain given a dual countries fake tactful ties in 1974.

This is partial of his array of visits to Southeast Asian nations and he is scheduled to skip for Brunei after his revisit to Malaysia.

King Hamad is also scheduled to be conferred a Honorary Maroon Beret and a Honorary Paratrooper Wings from a 10th Para Brigade, before being feted during a State Banquet tonight.

King Hamad is also scheduled to accommodate a Prime Minister during Seri Perdana, Putrajaya tomorrow (May 2) and after attend a cooking hosted by Najib.

King Hamad and Najib are scheduled to declare a signing of several memorandums of bargain (MoU), including agreements on atmosphere services and counterclaim collaborations. ― Bernama

