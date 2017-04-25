BALING, Apr 18 ― Baling Narcotics Division arch Mohd Noor Mat Yaub and wife, Suriya Abdul Rahman, 37, were killed in an collision involving 3 vehicles during Kampung Teluk Teduri, Baling, early today.

Their 4 children, Irdina Aliah, 11; Insyirah Aliah, 10; Muhamad Adib Mustakim, 8, and Imanina Aliah, 6, were injured, and are now being treated during a Baling Hospital.

According to a rough news from a Baling Fire and Rescue Station, a occurrence occurred during 7.15am when Mohd Noor was pushing his family in a Toyota Passo to Kupang, from Baling

“At a scene, a victim, who was perplexing to spin left was strike by a Honda City from behind, and this caused a victim’s automobile to curve into a conflicting lane.

“The victim’s automobile afterwards strike a Toyota Hilux being driven by Muhamad Ilyas Abd Razak, 32, in a conflicting lane,” he pronounced in a statement.

Meanwhile, he pronounced a motorist of a Honda City had nonetheless to be identified.

In a meantime, Baling district military arch Supt Sharifuddin Yusof when contacted by Bernama reliable a incident, and pronounced a box was being investigated underneath Section 41 (1) of a Road Transport Act 1987. ― Bernama

