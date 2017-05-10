ISKANDAR PUTERI, May 7 — The ridership of a ‘Bas Muafakat Johor’ (BMJ) giveaway train use is approaching to boost to some-more than 5 million this year, according to, State Housing and Local Government Committee authority Datuk Md Jais Sarday.

He pronounced this was formed on a further of 11 some-more routes within Iskandar Malaysia, and 20 routes outward a area.

“BMJ, with 15 routes from Apr 1 final year to Mar 31 this year, has available a sum of 2.43 million passengers, involving a use of 31 buses, 287 trips, and 791.3 kilometres of transport stretch in a state, he pronounced when replying to Abd Taib Abu Bakar (BN-Machap) and Gan Peck Cheng (DAP-Penggaram) per people’s response to a BMJ use during a State Assembly sitting here today.

He pronounced formed on information from a Johor Public Transport Corporation (JPTC) operations and control room, an normal of 5,633 people used a use any day.

According to Md Jais, as of February, 35,564 Muafakat Johor membership cards had been released by JPTC, and of a total, 7,837 cards were released to students; 21,218 cards to adults (18 to 59 years); 5,807 cards to comparison adults and 702 cards to Persons with Disabilities (PWD).

Meanwhile, State Tourism, Trade and Consumerism Committee authority Datuk Tee Siew Kiong pronounced a Johor Government was perplexing to foster several ‘Kampung Baru’ (new villages) in a state as traveller attractions.

He pronounced a villages endangered were Kampung Baru Paloh in Kluang, Kampung Baru Kukup in Pontian, Kampung Baru Yong Peng and Bekok in Batu Pahat, as good as Kampung Baru Kulai.

“All of these villages have been comparison as new tourism villages by a New Villages Division in a Prime Minister’s Department, recently,” he pronounced in a respond to Teoh Yap Kun (BN-Paloh).

In another development, State Works, Rural and Regional Development Committee authority Datuk Hasni Mohammad told a public that a Johor Water Regulatory Body (Bakaj) would be strengthened to urge H2O government in a state.

He pronounced Bakaj was in a midst of scheming a operative paper to settle an establishment or house to reinstate Bakaj.

“Bakaj is also in a routine of recruiting government crew and professionals such as automatic and polite engineers, systematic officers and several support groups,” he said, replying to Tan Hong Pin (DAP-Mengkibol). — Bernama

