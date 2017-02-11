A advocate carries a pot of milk, deliberate a holiest form of offering, as he creates his approach to a foothills of a caves yesterday. KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — The iconic eremite Thaipusam venue — a Sri Subramaniam Swamy Devasthanam church in Batu Caves — will once again see a outrageous series of devotees creation their approach adult a 272 stairs to finish their vows.

The church organising cabinet is awaiting to accept some 1.6 million devotees and visitors, including unfamiliar tourists, during Thaipusam on Thursday.

Committee authority Tan Sri R. Nadarajah pronounced a celebration, that is into a 166th year, started yesterday.

Temple comforts were upgraded and this enclosed a execution of a fourth staircase to revoke congestion.

“The staircase was non-stop to open in December. It will be used by worshippers to do their vows during a tip cave.

“The riverside nearby a church has also been upgraded to concede devotees to have their bath before carrying offerings adult to a mountain tip temple,” he said.

Nadarajah pronounced a china chariot bearing “Lord Murugan and his dual consorts Valli and Theivanai” would start a tour from Sri Maha Mariamman church in Jalan Tun H.S. Lee on Tuesday during 10pm.

The chariot is approaching to arrive during Batu Caves on Wednesday during 2pm. The lapse way to a Sri Maha Mariamman church will be on Friday afternoon.

To forestall any accidents during a chariot way supporters are suggested to travel along a chariot routes.

“There will be military crew all along a track to transparent traffic.”

He pronounced 1,500 policemen and 400 volunteers would be formed during Batu Caves via a celebrations that would be attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Meanwhile, Gombak military arch Assistant Commissioner Ali Ahmad pronounced they would understanding touts who direct parking fees.

This emanate of bootleg parking occurs any year during a festival, and military are wakeful of rapist gangs preying on motorists.

“If anyone final payment, don’t compensate and news to us as shortly as possible,” Ali said.

“This is a repeated problem. Police will concede supporters and a open to park along both sides of MRR II.”

He suggested a open use open ride to equivocate adding to a congestion.

