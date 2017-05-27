Ahmad Zahid pronounced users should have a believe to digest, and during a same time, be satisfactory and open in interpreting information. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, May 25 ― Individuals should always be reliable when accessing and interpreting information for mutual benefit, says Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He pronounced a quick paced growth in information record and communication had led to a information revolution, whereby information was used extensively in a minute demeanour and disseminated quick and on vast scale, so creation information a new energy to acquire knowledge.

In this context, he pronounced users should have a believe to digest, and during a same time, be satisfactory and open in interpreting a data.

“Today, information is no longer immobile in inlet though rather volatile, and can be used in several fields such as economy, education, health, social, technological, environmental, authorised and so on.

“The information series has had a good impact on a lives as it is means to renovate tellurian lives, on a approach we consider and do work,” he pronounced when rising a Big Splash Open information programme organized by a Malaysian Administrative Modernisation and Management Planning Unit (Mampu) during a University of Malaya here today.

Ahmad Zahid pronounced a doing of a government’s open information process had also led to an boost in a clarity of supervision services.

“Through this policy, we also yield a height for adults to obtain information from central supervision sources, and as a passage for a supervision to get feedback from a people,” he added.

He pronounced a government’s central information could be accessed by ‘data.gov.my‘, and as during 3 pm on Wednesday (May 24), a sum of 1,982 information sets that were 100 per cent appurtenance entertaining were permitted on a portal.

“The information that is common (on a portal) is not private or personal as confidential,” he said, adding he was assured a aim of carrying 7,000 information sets on a Open Data portal by 2020 could be achieved.

He pronounced Malaysia also directed to be in a tip 30 of a Open Data Barometer by 2020, adult from series 51 in 2015. ― Bernama

Comments

comments