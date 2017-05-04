Mohamad Thaqif died after being allegedly beaten by an partner dormitory supervisor during a propagandize on Mar 24 and pang bacterial infections that led to a amputation of his legs scarcely a month later.KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 28 — Johor health officials have examined over 100 students who attend a same Kota Tinggi private Islamic boarding propagandize as a late Mohamad Thaqif Amin Mohd Gaddafi, 11.

The health screening lonesome 107 students and also 14 staff members, according to propagandize principal Mohammad Afdhaluddin Ismail, The Star reported on a website today.

“So far, no students have been referred to a hospital,” a principal was quoted as observant in a statement, adding that a news on a health check would be released soon.

It was misleading because a propagandize expertise members were also enclosed in a health screening as Johor Permaisuri Raja Zarith Sofiah Sultan Idris Shah formerly systematic health checks on all students during a same eremite propagandize who, like Mohamad Thaqif, were reportedly punished with a violence on a soles of their feet for allegedly creation sound in a mosque.

The hearing was carried out final Wednesday, a same day Mohamad Thaqif died after being allegedly beaten by an partner dormitory supervisor during a propagandize on Mar 24 and pang bacterial infections that led to a amputation of his legs scarcely a month later.

Police have personal a boy’s genocide as murder. The 29-year-old partner supervisor has been underneath military control given Apr 22.

Hospital authorities are approaching to broach a full autopsy news in dual weeks.

