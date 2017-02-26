BEBAS member Azrul Mohd Khalib says a ‘scoreboard’ will be kept on all MPs in a #YBUndiApa campaign. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — A organisation opposite PAS boss Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang’s Private Members’ Bill to lift Shariah punishments currently launched a debate to uncover a open their MPs’ position on a proposal.

BEBAS member Azrul Mohd Khalib pronounced his organisation will keep a “scoreboard” on all MPs in a #YBUndiApa debate and how they will opinion on a Bill when a Parliament sits subsequent month.

“There are 3 columns: No, Yes, Unknown. We noted some MPs as ‘No’ formed on a open statements of a conduct of their celebration or formed on their responses to a open letter.

“We have combined scoreboards for Selangor and Kuala Lumpur so far. Other states will follow suit,” he pronounced in a statement.

Azrul pronounced BEBAS also speedy electorate to tell their particular lawmakers to opinion opposite a Bill in writing, phone calls or visits to their use centres.

The organisation has also prepared a template for electorate to use on a Facebook page.

Azrul pronounced it was critical for electorate to practice their approved rights by seeking their MPs how they are approaching to vote.

If a MP is incompetent to contend so, Azrul pronounced a electorate should reject them in a subsequent ubiquitous election.

Of a MPs from a Selangor and Kuala Lumpur constituencies, nine, mostly a antithesis leaders, are seen voting in a “No” mainstay while others noted in a “Unknown” category.

The scoreboard can be found here.

Abdul Hadi, who is Marang MP is seeking to lift a roof on Shariah punishments from 3 years’ imprisonment, 6 strokes of a shaft and an RM5,000 excellent to 30 years’ imprisonment, 100 strokes, and an RM100,000 fine.

PAS together with several Muslim groups had on Saturday staged a convene during Padang Merbok to achieve public’s support for a Bill.

According to a police, about 20,000 people attended a convene as against to a 200,000 attendees approaching by PAS.

BEBAS had also hosted a entertainment for a most smaller throng to conflict a Bill on a same day during Taman Jaya, Petaling Jaya.

