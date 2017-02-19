BEBAS will reason a counter-rally opposite Himpunan 355 during Taman Jaya park (pic) in Petaling Jaya on Feb 18, 2017. — Google picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — A physical romantic organisation has submitted a petition to all MPs currently to reject a private member’s Bill to lift a Shariah courts, should it be tabled in a entrance Dewan Rakyat sitting.

The organisation job itself BEBAS listed 3 reasons as to because a Bill should be opposed, that among others claimed that a law would intensify a unsymmetrical diagnosis of Muslims and non-Muslims; shabby petrify justification to infer that a due law would be effective; and a probable abuse of a law if it was passed.

“Those who support a due amendment to Act 355 seem to exclude to acknowledge a grave weaknesses in a insurance of a indicted underneath a stream system. Any pierce to lift Shariah punishments will usually make things worse.

“If we stay wordless or if we support a due amendment to Act 355, it means that you’re permitting injustices in your possess community,” a organisation pronounced in a statement.

Act 355 refers to a Shariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965 that PAS boss Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang aims to rectify with his private member’s Bill.

The Bill aims to lift a roof on Shariah punishments from 3 years’ imprisonment, 6 strokes of a shaft and an RM5,000 excellent to 30 years’ imprisonment, 100 strokes, and an RM100,000 fine.

PAS and other Islamist groups will be holding a entertainment this Saturday called Himpunan 355 during Padang Merbok between 3pm and 11pm, in support of Hadi and a Bill.

