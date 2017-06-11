Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak pronounced a people should always be heedful of parties attempting to separate family between a people and leaders who have served a people well. — Bernama picKOTA BELUD, Jun 11 — Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak pronounced a people should always be heedful of parties attempting to separate family between a people and leaders who have served a people well.

He pronounced a people should be correct to weigh so as not to be taken in, by slanders directed during bursting a people and leaders.

“We need to demeanour far, and not to be rapt with pardonable matters.

“As such, we wish to entice a people, generally Muslims to stay joined and concur in a bulletin to strengthen unity. With plain unity, Muslims will be stronger in confronting any destiny challenges,” he said.

He was vocalization during a Khatam Al-Quran (Recital) and tahlil prayers as good as a violation of quick for Zone 1 Sabah Umno (Kudat, Kota Marudu, Tuaran and Kota Belud) here currently that was officiated by Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman.

Also benefaction were Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Yahya Hussin, Minister in a Prime Minister’s Departmenht Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia, Tuaran Umno multiplication arch , Datuk Hajiji Noor, Kota Marudu Umno multiplication chief, Datuk Wetrom Bahanda and Kudat Umno multiplication arch Datuk Bolkiah Ismail.

At a same time, Salleh who is also Umno treasurer pronounced leaders in a celebration should concur to quarrel for a people.

“Let us work together, offer a people regardless of a differences though in a suggestion of 1Malaysia,” he said.

Meanwhile, commenting on a event, Salleh who is Kota Belud Umno multiplication arch pronounced a programme could encourage good family between a leaders and people, generally in this zone.

“The programme is a height for all of us to strengthen a togetherness of a village with incompatible cultures.

“This annual programme organized by a Sabah arch apportion is a best entrance for Zone 1 to be joined and concur underneath a flagship of a Barisan Nasional (BN) to pullulate a people of several backgrounds and culture,” he added.

Salleh pronounced a programme reflected a arch minister’s high joining to offer a people in this zone. — Bernama

