Marketing manager, Elaine Chan, demonstrates a oBike app during a launch of a bicycle pity use in Subang Jaya Jun 9, 2017. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Jun 9 — In an bid to urge movement connectivity, Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) by KTM Komuter currently launched a oBike station-less bicycle pity use that gives commuters a leisure to float from or to a stations.

Commuters can benefit entrance to a bicycle use from several locations by regulating a oBike focus during a rate of RM1 per 15 minutes.

KTMB Komuter Services ubiquitous manager Khair Johari Ishak pronounced detached from compelling a healthy lifestyle, this could be a elite mode of travel for commuters on their initial and final leg of their journeys.

“With this service, commuters can select to cycle to a nearest KTM hire before stability their outing on a rail use or other open transportation.

“Indirectly, this bicycle pity height will inspire some-more people to use open transport,” he pronounced during a launch of a use during a Subang Jaya KTM Station nearby here.

Khair Johari pronounced a Subang Jaya hire had been selected as a commander plan before a use could be extended to other stations.

“We are identifying stations that are tighten to universities, colleges and traveller attractions as a KTM Komuter use is renouned among students,” he said. — Bernama

