Screen squeeze of a behavioural investigate association SCL Group’s website.KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 26 — Behavioural investigate association SCL Group denied currently a news claiming that Barisan Nasional (BN) was regulating a “big data” services for a arriving 14th ubiquitous elections.

SCL’s South-east Asia conduct Azrin Zizal pronounced his association — which, according to a website, uses “advanced information analytics” to brand citizens — has not finished any choosing work in Malaysia before and that internal domestic parties have nonetheless to rivet it for a subsequent ubiquitous elections.

“We are new to a region,” Azrin, whose bureau is in Kuala Lumpur, told Malay Mail Online.

“At a moment, we spend many time assembly people to deliver a operation of services and expertise. We wish to start building internal expertise, generally in a area of information analytics soon.

“We pronounce to everybody who has a need for data-driven strategies and those businesses that have an ardour towards expanding into a US or Europe. Those that we pronounce to includes banks, GLCs (government-linked corporations), as good as investigate firms where we can supplement value to their possess operation of expertise,” he added.

In a news Friday, London-based whistleblowing site Sarawak Report claimed that a statute BN was contracting argumentative and costly “big data” strategy to pitch citizens in a subsequent election.

SCL’s offshoot, Cambridge Analytica, has reportedly claimed to have helped Donald Trump win a US presidency by collecting outrageous amounts of personal information on voters, from simple sum to a TV programmes they watch or food they eat, to establish their personalities, or “psychographic” profiles.

SCL’s website claims that it has a “formidable lane record” in delivering electoral success, providing services such as “behavioural microtargeting” in that “advanced information analytics” is used to brand citizens who share demographics, domestic beliefs and lifestyle so that singular messages can be designed to interest to them.

The UK-based association also does communications work in commercial, amicable and counterclaim fields.

In a news final month, UK paper The Guardian cited promotion dilettante Emma Briant as observant in her 2015 book that SCL specialised in changing a poise of vast groups.

Paul-Olivier Dehaye, a Swiss mathematician and information romantic who has reportedly been doubt Cambridge Analytica and SCL for some-more than a year, told The Guardian that Cambridge Analytica’s supposed database on a American citizens was “potentially really scary,” doubt if a information could be used to manipulate people or to sustain dispute between communities.

