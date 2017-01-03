Fireworks are seen in a sky over a Petronas Twin Towers during a 2017 New Year jubilee in Kuala Lumpur, Jan 1, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — In a year filled with heartaches and reminders that rights can be exceedingly restricted, there was also means for good hearten as Malaysians scored victories along a way.

Here Malay Mail Online looks behind during some of a milestones in a authorised and tellurian rights globe in Malaysia:

1. Bersih 2.0 chalks adult leisure of public victories in justice — Sweet

The polls remodel organisation won a array of justice cases final year, including a Court of Appeal’s August 29 statute that a Home Ministry’s anathema on a yellow Bersih 4 convene T-shirts was “unreasonable”.

The Court of Appeal had also unanimously ruled that a sovereign supervision was not entitled to sue a organisation for skill indemnification during a 2012 rally, while a Court of Appeal and High Court respectively threw out bootleg public charges opposite a leaders.

Despite aroused danger during a before national procession and genocide threats opposite a activists, a organisation managed to reason a Bersih 5 convene peacefully on Nov 19, with a assistance of military who also kept a participants detached from a Red Shirts movement, led by Sungai Besar Umno personality Datuk Seri Jamal Yunos.

This was injured usually by a crackdown and arrests of activists and politicians a day before a rally, including Bersih 2.0 authority Maria Chin Abdullah, who was hold in unique capture underneath a law permitting detentions though trial. Malaysians hold daily vigils until her recover 10 days later.

Three Malay merchant groups also failed in their last-minute bid to get a justice sequence to stop a Bersih 5 convene that was usually days away, with a High Court quizzing them on their check notwithstanding a convene being publicised for months and their disaster to uncover justification of waste from past rallies.

The High Court also highlighted a police’s authorised duty to forestall clashes.

2. Malaysians win approval worldwide — Sweet

Transgender romantic Nisha Ayub became a initial transwoman to accept a US Secretary of State’s International Women of Courage Award. The US city of San Diego also celebrated her by fixing a day after her .

The Malaysian Bar became a initial to receive a International Association of Lawyers’ initial Rule of Law Award , while Bersih 2.0 won South Korea’s 2016 Gwangju Prize for Human Rights.

Activist and author Jac Sm Kee was awarded a 2016 Stieg Larsson esteem for her work opposite online nuisance and for gender equivalence while argumentative Malaysian domestic cartoonist Zulkiflee Anwar Ul-Haque, improved famous as Zunar, won a Cartooning for Peace Award with his satirical drawings.

3. Foreign appropriation probes on polite multitude — Bitter

Following claims that US billionaire George Soros’s Open Society Foundations (OSF) saved internal polite multitude to disintegrate a government, military went after Bersih 2.0, Empower , a Bar Council, news opening Malaysiakini nonetheless they all refuted a allegations.

Investigations were carried out underneath Section 124C of a Penal Code that criminalises attempts to criticise parliamentary democracy and that carries a imperative jail tenure for a extent 15 years. Lawyers criticised a sustenance as vague and remarkable there were no existent laws that criminalises unfamiliar funding.

4. Of mutiny and goal — Bittersweet

– In a Nov 25, 2016 landmark ruling, the Court of Appeal unanimously announced a Sedition Act’s Section 3(3) as invalid as it disregarded a inherent pledge of leisure of discuss and expression.

The statute means a charge will now have to infer a chairman had dictated to dedicate mutiny in sequence to secure a conviction, though a supervision has given appealed. The Federal Court will hear a government’s focus for leave to interest on Feb 21, 2017.

– Acquitted: The Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court clear on Feb 19 Universiti Malaya’s partner highbrow Azmi Sharom, after the Attorney-General withdrew mutiny charges over his educational opinion as a comparison law lecturer. PKR’s Chua Tian Chang (March 2, High Court). DAP’s R.S.N. Rayer ( April 29 , July 28 — both Sessions Court). DAP’s Ng Wei Aik (May 19, Sessions Court. Appeal pending). Activist Muhammad Safwan Anang (Dec 20, Court of Appeal overturns Sessions Court’s 10-month jail term, High Court’s RM5,000 fine).

– Case dropped: After a AG dropped a mutiny charge opposite Johor PKR arch Hassan Karim, a justice postulated him on Feb 17 a liberate not amounting to acquittal. Four Sabah secessionists (September 28, Sessions Court).

– Reduced sentences: Activist Adam Adli Abdul Halim (February 18, High Court replaces one-year jail tenure with RM5,000 fine. Appeal conference on Feb 2, 2017). Activist Hishamuddin Md Rais (May 16, Court of Appeal reverses High Court’s nine-month jail sentence, restores Sessions Court’s RM5,000 fine).

– Convictions: Activist Haris Ibrahim (April 14, Sessions Court, 8 months jail). Vivian Lee (May 27, Sessions Court, 6 month jail). Parti Amanah Negara’s Mohd Fakhulrazi Mohd Mokhtar (August 25, Sessions Court, 8 months jail). Isma’s Abdullah Zaik Abd Rahman (August 30, Sessions Court, RM2,000 fine) PKR’s Chua Tian Chang (September 28, Sessions Court, 3 months jail and RM1,800 fine). Those with jail terms have their appeals pending.

5. Malaysians can now sue for passionate nuisance — Sweet

In a landmark statute on Jun 2, a Federal Court introduced a tort of passionate harassment into a Malaysian authorised system, that paves a approach for Malaysians to sue for waste over such nuisance — even with a miss of applicable legislation.

The Employment Act usually imposes a avocation on employers to understanding with complaints of passionate nuisance during a workplace, though does not residence a rights and liabilities of a purported harasser and a victim.

6. Land struggles of Orang Asli, Orang Asal — Bittersweet

The inland tribes in peninsular Malaysia continued to face a tough year as they defended their land from being broken or taken away, with a Kelantan Forestry Department in Nov nabbing 47 Orang Asli activists and demolishing their months-long besiege to stop joist from being private from a timberland reserve. The Orang Asli have since started to rebuild a Gua Musang besiege in criticism opposite logging activities there.

Joy came early in a year for Sarawak’s locals who regained their local prevalent land after the supervision repealed final February a gazetted merger of a land for a now-suspended Baram dam project.

But usually days before Christmas, a Federal Court decided that Sarawak’s Dayak locals can't request their local prevalent rights to explain pure forests as their community timberland pot descending within their territorial domains, observant that no state laws gives authorised outcome to such claims. The statute is approaching to impact 30 cases during a Court of Appeal — including 20 tentative ones — and over 100 cases during a High Court, a counsel said.

7. Federal Court upholds order interlude non-Muslims from apropos Shariah lawyers — Bittersweet

On Mar 24, non-Muslim counsel Victoria Jayaseele Martin lost her final bid to turn a Shariah counsel in a Federal Territories, notwithstanding carrying a applicable educational education — including a diploma in Shariah Laws and Practice from a International Islamic University of Malaysia.

The Federal Court topsy-turvy a prior landmark statute in her favour, with 5 judges unanimously determining that a Muslim-only requirement for acknowledgment as Shariah lawyers in a Federal Territories did not crack a Federal Constitution’s guarantees of equivalence before a law and non-discrimination, autocracy and leisure to form associations.

There was a separate preference however on either a Muslim-only order remained stream when review with a sovereign law, with dual dissenting judges observant it was shabby as annals showed Parliament had never dictated to bar non-Muslims with sufficient believe of Islamic law from apropos Shariah lawyers .

8. PAS’ ‘anything-but-death’ Bill returns, toned down — Bitter or sweet, still undecided

Malaysians were held by warn final May when a supervision pushed adult PAS boss Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang’s private member’s Bill to boost a Shariah courts’ powers to palm down punishments, though he asked for discuss on it to be deferred.

Widely seen by critics as paving a approach for hudud enforcement in Malaysia though denied as such by Hadi, a Bill — that by afterwards was on Parliament’s bulletin for a third time — seeks to mislay a stream boundary of a Shariah courts’ sentencing powers to three-year jail term, 6 strokes of defeat and RM5,000 fine. In a May version, a Bill sought to commission a Shariah courts to mete out any punishment solely for a genocide penalty.

Hadi tabled final November an updated chronicle of a Bill that now seeks to pull adult a extent to 30 years of imprisonment, 100 lashes and RM100,000 fine; though has asked for a Bill’s parliamentary discuss to be deferred again.

9. A story of dual courts, dual children — Bittersweet

On Feb 10, 2016 a Federal Court topsy-turvy dual prior rulings extenuation Hindu mom S. Deepa full control of her dual children, splitting custody of a 11-year-old daughter to her and her eight-year-old son to her Muslim modify ex-husband Izwan Abdullah who had snatched a child away. Izwan had formerly also unilaterally converted both children to Islam and performed control for them in a Shariah courts.

Amid a heartbreak for Deepa, a Federal Court reaffirmed that a polite courts have a disdainful office to confirm on extend divorces and control orders for polite marriages, adding that it is an “abuse of process” for a Muslim modify associate to find child control rights in a Shariah courts.

Highlighting that a polite courts continue to have office notwithstanding Izwan’s acclimatisation to Islam, it pronounced a Shariah High Court has no office to disintegrate a polite matrimony between Deepa and Izwan, or to extend child control orders.

10. Unilateral child conversion: A Sarawak case, a Perlis law, a sovereign law — Bittersweet

– Following a justice feat and supervision intervention, Sarawakian Christian Roneey Rebit, 41, finally perceived a new marker label final Oct that no longer carries a word “Islam” and reverts to his name during birth.

The Kuching High Court had in a landmark statute on Mar 24 found that Roneey was converted by his Muslim modify mom as a child though had never practised Islam, observant that a Bidayuh local was not severe a acclimatisation though was sportive his inherent right to eremite freedom. The justice postulated Roneey’s bid as an adult to be announced a Christian.

– On Nov 21, a sovereign supervision finally tabled in Parliament a due law change that bars a Muslim modify associate from unilaterally converting their children from a polite matrimony to Islam. This amendment to a Law Reform (Marriage and Divorce) Act has nonetheless to be debated.

– Just dual weeks later, Perlis authorized a law change that effectively allows uneven acclimatisation to Islam by stealing a requirement for both parents’ consent. The new authorised position in Perlis is during contingency with laws in 5 states, though matches a laws of 5 other states and a Federal Territories.

Putrajaya has said state laws unsuitable with sovereign laws will be invalid , while lawyers have pronounced that those influenced would have to go to justice to plea uneven conversions, even if and after a due sovereign anathema kicks in.

