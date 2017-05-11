Barisan Nasional secretary-general Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor pronounced all BN possibilities contesting in a entrance ubiquitous choosing should announce their assets. — Malay Mail picKUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — All Barisan Nasional (BN) possibilities contesting in a entrance ubiquitous choosing should announce their assets, pronounced a secretary-general Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor.

He pronounced BN would not concede any of a possibilities with a crime box to competition in a 14th ubiquitous choosing (GE14).

“All BN possibilities are compulsory to announce their resources before contesting. we too, did announce my resources before apropos an inaugurated deputy in 2004.

“If any of a possibilities is related to corruption, we will examine and if found not true, we will concede a chairman to contest.

“This is BN’s long- station use and we will never concede those concerned in crime to competition to turn an inaugurated representative,” he told reporters after opening a KL Xtravaganza Carnival and Malaysian Supermoto Championship (MSMC) during Taman Tasik Permaisuri here today.

Tengku Adnan, who is also Federal Territories Minister, was asked to criticism on a call by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission arch commissioner Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad for domestic parties not to margin possibilities related to corruption, in GE14.

Last Thursday, Dzulkifli stressed that it was critical for domestic parties not usually to select possibilities who were giveaway of corruption, though also to send a transparent summary to a people that they (political parties) did not concede with corruption.

Earlier, in his speech, Tengku Adnan pronounced a two-day KL Xtravaganza Carnival and MSMC from currently supposing recreational activities for city folk.

“More than 100 artistes and celebrities underneath Persatuan Karyawan are concerned in a KL Xtravaganza unison tonight, while 50 motorcycle racers are competing in a MSMC,” he said.

The apportion pronounced a MSMC could also unearth peculiarity motorcycle racing talents, besides compelling roving ethics and reserve on racing marks and roads.

“This will also inspire a immature to competition on a height supposing and not indulge in bootleg racing on open roads,” he said. — Bernama

