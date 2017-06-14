Tourism and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Aziz, Sep 1, 2015. — Picture by Choo Choy MaySIMUNJAN, Jun 12 — The quarrel between Tourism Minister Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz with Sarawak Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah should be resolved in a suggestion of Barisan Nasional (BN).

BN Youth authority Khairy Jamaluddin, who is also Youth and Sports Minister, pronounced he believed both people could lay down to plead a station issue.

He pronounced it was many critical now and a resolution should be formed on a suggestion of BN comradeship.

“I only discussed with Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof (Sarawak BN Youth chairman) and we wish a emanate will be resolved in a suggestion of BN.

“In BN we have a element of musyawarah (discussion), we have a element of comradeship, and consensus and a emanate should not be extended in a media and we trust it will be staid as a matter is a process that can be discussed between apportion and minister.

“I am not a Tourism Minister, we can criticism as BN Youth authority and wish a emanate will be staid amicably,” he said.

He told reporters when heading a 2017 SEA Games Torch Run during Samarahan Division during Batang Sadong Bridge, Simunjan this evening.

Also benefaction was Abdul Karim.

Meanwhile Abdul Karim, when asked to comment, pronounced he did not wish to a matter to be compounded.

“No need to comment, YB Khairy has pronounced only now to settle it amicably and we have no problem with that, there is no need to get indignant during Ramadan,” he said.

When asked on a preference of a Sarawak supervision to repel a participants from Tourism Malaysia, Abdul Karim pronounced a preference had prolonged been done and it was not due to a latest squabble.

He pronounced a state supervision done a preference as Sarawak Tourism Board was personification a same role.

“The preference has zero to do with what happened between him and a Tourism Ministry. The preference maybe during a same time though they are not related,” he said. — Bernama

