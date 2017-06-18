Combination design shows a dual pilots killed in a RMAF Hawk 108 pile-up on Jun 15, 2017, Major Yasmi Mohamed Yusof (left) and Major Mohd Hasri Zahari. — Bernama picKUANTAN, Jun 15 — The stays of a dual Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) Hawk 108 pilots, who were killed in a aircraft fumble in Chukai, Kemaman, in Terengganu nearby here, arrived during a Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital’s Forensic Department during 5.10pm today.

Also during a Forensic Department were Armed Forces arch General Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed and RMAF arch General Datuk Seri Affendi Buang.

The stays of Major Yasmi Mohamed Yusof, 39, and Major Mohd Hasri Zahari, 31, arrived in dual ambulances, after a bodies were taken out of a jungle marshland area in Chukai, around helicopters.

Yazmi was from Titiwangsa, Kuala Lumpur while Mohd Hasri was from Felda Lui Muda, Bandar Baru Jempol, Negeri Sembilan.

It is understood, RMAF was creation arrangements to move Mohd Hasri’s family, who are staying in Labuan, Sabah, to Kuantan while Yazmi’s family is staying here.

However, now a devalue of a HTAA Forensic Ward is usually swarming with army officers and crew while a late Yazmi’s family are placed in a special room during a hospital’s puncture unit. The post-mortems will be achieved tonight.

Both were reliable to have been killed after a Hawk 108 aircraft was believed to have crashed in jungle marshland in Chukai, this morning.

Their bodies were found during 2.30pm today, about 53 km from a Kuantan RMAF base, still strapped to their parachutes.They were found during a stretch of 20 metres from any other.

This morning, RMAF reliable a Hawk 108 aircraft went blank north of here on a Terengganu-Pahang limit after losing hit with it during 11.30am today. — Bernama

