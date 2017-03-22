Search and rescue crew redeem a bodies of dual children who drowned while fishing in a stream circuitously a circuitously a Sekolah Kebangsaan Cina (SKC), Bukit Beruntung. ― Bernama picHULU SELANGOR, Mar 19 — The physique of Muhammad Ikhwan Mohd Ridwan, 10, swept by clever currents in Sungai Selangor during Kampung Timah, Bukit Beruntung was recovered during about 10.20am today.

Hulu Selangor military arch Supt R Supramaniam pronounced a physique was found on a banks of Sungai Selangor River about 3 kilometres from a hunt and rescue operation centre.

He pronounced a victim’s temperament was reliable by his family from wardrobe and earthy signs found on a body.

“The autopsy is still being conducted during a Kuala Kubu Bharu Hospital,” he told a press discussion here today.

He pronounced hunt efforts for another victim, Muhammad Aiman Kamarul Ariffin, 12, was on-going.

Some 115 military crew including a open are concerned in a hunt that is into a third day today.

In a occurrence during 5pm final Friday, 8 children, aged 9 to 12 years, from a circuitously housing area were swept divided by an unusual high waves while they were scooping for fish in Sungai Selangor.

Five drowned while one was safe.

The 5 who drowned were siblings Shahrizat Abdullah, 12, and Shahrizwan, 10; Amirul Hakimi Khairul Amru, 9, Muhammad Iskandar Shah, 12, and Muhammad Aiman Fitri Md Asmadi, 12. — Bernama

