Body of fisherman in vessel upset nearby Pontian found

By   /  May 27, 2017  /  Comments Off on Body of fisherman in vessel upset nearby Pontian found

JOHOR BARU, May 27 — The fishermen who went blank when his vessel overturned in a waters of Sungai Rambah, Pontian nearby here yesterday, was found drowned today.  

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Johor Baru executive Maritime Capt Syed Nur Adli Ab Rahman pronounced a physique of Muhammad Atif Hafifi Abd Manaf, 28, was found by a hunt group about one nautical mile from a seashore of Rambah during 8.35am.    

The predestine of another plant identified usually as Amy, 20 who went blank after a trawler he was in capsized was still unknown, he pronounced in a matter here today.

A group comprising organisation from a MMEA, Fire and Rescue Department, sea police, Civil Defence Force and internal fishermen were concerned in a hunt and rescue operation for a victim.

In a incident, Muhammad Atif and Amy were with their friends in their particular boats when they were struck by clever waves and overturned west of Sungai Rambah , Pontian, about 1.8km west of Sungai Pontian Kechil.

A co-worker of Muhammad Atif managed to save himself by swimming to a seaside while 3 organisation members of a trawler with Amy were discovered by other fishermen in a area. — Bernama

