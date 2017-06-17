KUALA LUMPUR, Jun 15 — Police yesterday arrested a male famous as “Datuk Ivan” who allegedly cheated and raped women he met around WeChat.

Kuala Lumpur CID chief, SAC Rusdi Mohd Isa pronounced a 37-year-old self-employed male was picked adult in a Dang Wangi area during 6.15pm.

“So far, military have perceived dual reports from dual women victims, aged 30 and 25, opposite a individual,” he pronounced in a matter here, today.

Rusdi pronounced a initial news was lodged on Jun 9 on an occurrence on Mar 6, 2016 while a second box news was perceived on Jun 14 relating to an occurrence on May 4, this year.

He pronounced a check by military showed a think did not possess any datukship.

The cases are being investigated underneath Section 354 and Section 377 CA of a Penal Code for outraging tact and rape.

The think is being remanded for 6 days from currently to support in a investigation. — Bernama

Comments

comments