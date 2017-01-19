KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 11 — The military have available statements from Terengganu Education executive Shafruddin Ali Hussin and another officer to promote investigations into a fraudulent umrah package involving a clergyman in a state.

State military arch Datuk Rosli Ab Rahman pronounced a military had available statements from a duo, 3 days ago.

“We have also perceived assistance from a Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department to lane down a income transaction, as good as resources acquired by a suspects,” he told reporters here today.

The suspects have been remanded to strew light on reports of identical rascal packages in other districts in a state.

To date, a military have perceived some-more than 200 reports of identical scams via Terengganu.

Earlier, a Terengganu military unclosed rascal umrah packages organized by a non-governmental organisation, involving 4,800 victims and waste amounting to RM14.2 million.

Following a news on Dec 27, a executive and an accountant of an NGO were hold underneath remand.

In a apart development, 10 individuals, including a tyro and dual women were incarcerated for purported possession of several forms of drugs and ketum H2O during a raid during a residence in Kampung Nyiur Tujuh in Besut yesterday.

Besut military arch Supt Mohd Zamri Mohd Rowi pronounced a suspects, aged between 17 and 24, were nabbed about 12.30pm. — Bernama

