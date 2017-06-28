Farahdina Che Fauzan, 16, perplexing out a 3D-printed bionic palm that has been specifically designed for her, in Kota Bharu, Jun 22, 2017. — Bernama picKOTA BHARU, Jun 22 — This year’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri will move new definition to a bone cancer warrior when she perceived a concession in a form of a 3D-printed bionic prosthetic palm specifically designed for her.

Sixteen-year-old Farahdina Che Fauzan’s left arm was amputated due to cancer dual years ago.

“Even yet this 3D-printed electromechanical palm usually allows finger movements, we feel gentle regulating it as it is so light and weighs usually about 600 grams,” she told Bernama recently.

The eldest daughter of Che Fauzan Che Ahmad, 46, and Hanismulizuana Mustaffa, 38, Farahdina was now experimenting with a prosthetic palm that could be activated regulating Bluetooth on a smartphone.

Hanismulizuana pronounced that given her daughter used a 3D-printed prosthetic hand, she was some-more assured to face a community.

“Alhamdulillah (All regard be to Allah), her earthy viewpoint is some-more offset now compared to a time before she began regulating a bionic hand,” she said.

The bionic palm designer, Sujana Mohd Rejab, 48, certified that producing it was utterly a severe charge as this was a initial prototype.

“In Farahdina’s case, we did not have specific anxiety to emanate a shoulder territory that connects to her body, we was usually suggested about a palm movements by a Kubang Kerian University Hospital.

“InsyaAllah (God willing), there will be serve investigate and growth to be conducted to capacitate it to be some-more functional, such as relocating a bend and shoulder,” Sujana said.

Meanwhile, Kota Bharu People’s Association (POKB) boss Datuk Sheikh Ahmad Dusuki Sheikh Mohamad pronounced a organisation is now operative closely with Sujana to furnish a new and some-more effective prosthetic palm for a girl.

He pronounced as Farahdina was one of a association’s adopted children, POKB would continue monitoring and ensuring her wellbeing, that includes financing a cost of her chemotherapy treatments. — Bernama

Comments

comments