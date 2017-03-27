Boustead Naval Shipyard Sdn Bhd (BNS) has bagged a RM1.17 billion agreement from Malaysia’s Ministry of Defence for a supply of 4 Littoral Mission Ships. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Mar 20 — Boustead Holdings Bhd’s unit, Boustead Naval Shipyard Sdn Bhd (BNS), has bagged a RM1.17 billion agreement from Malaysia’s Ministry of Defence for a supply of 4 Littoral Mission Ships.

The contract, a partnership between a governments of Malaysia and China was awarded to BNS underneath approach negotiation, for partnership with a partner shipyard in China.

It is to be implemented over 4 years effective from a date of signing of a Letter of Acceptance by BNS, Boustead in a filing to Bursa Malaysia today.

It pronounced a Littoral Mission Ships would be designed by a partner shipyard and a initial dual vessels be built and delivered in China in 2019 and 2020. The remaining dual would be delivered in Malaysia in 2021.

The agreement will have a certain outcome on a gain of a organisation for a financial year finale Dec 31, 2017, and minister definitely to the destiny earnings. — Bernama

