BR1M field will know outcome soon, PM says

March 3, 2017

Datuk Seri Najib Razak. AFP picDatuk Seri Najib Razak. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak pronounced a outcome of a focus of a 3,123,950 recipients of a 1Malaysia People’s Aid (BR1M) who have nonetheless to accept a aid, or whose standing are still in a process, is approaching to be famous on Feb 28.

“To those who have nonetheless to accept a BRIM remuneration or their standing are still in a process, totalling 3,123,950, a routine of their BR1M focus is approaching to be prepared on Feb 28.

“To those who have perceived BR1M, we wish it is spent prudently, Insya-Allah,” he pronounced in his latest Facebook posting.

The BR1M payout by vouchers began on Feb 18, with a income credited to a accounts of recipients from Feb 22.

For this year, BR1M will be paid out 3 times, in February, Jun and August. — Bernama

  Published: 41 mins ago on March 3, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: March 3, 2017 @ 3:19 pm
  English News

