A screenshot of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s twitter announcing a date of BR1M distribution.KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — Recipients of 1Malaysia People’s Aid (BR1M) currently perceived good news that a assist will be distributed commencement Feb 18.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who announced a date of a BR1M distribution, hoped that a assistance would assistance a BR1M recipients.

“I notice that many people were seeking on a BR1M in a Facebook, Twitter Instagram.

“I am happy to announce that BR1M will be distributed commencement Feb 18, Insya-Allah. Hopefully, it will be helpful,” he pronounced in his latest entrance on a websites Facebook and Twitter, tonight.

For this year, a assist that was introduced in a year 2012 will be paid in stages in February, Jun and August. — Bernama

