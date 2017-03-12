JOHOR BARU, Mar 12 ― Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) has no skeleton to revoke a series of a branches nor staff strength opposite a backdrop of capricious mercantile conditions.

Chief Executive Datuk Adinan Maning pronounced it would continue it bend operations and keep a staff though boost a use of representative banks, nationwide.

“Right now we have no skeleton to revoke a series of branches and staff numbers. We wish to urge a banking services and financing to a village and not be driven by increase only,” he told reporters after opening a categorical bend building of BSN Johor here today.

Adinan pronounced given a pregnancy in 1974, BSN now has 403 branches with some-more than 7,200 employees, nationwide, in further to 731 programmed teller machines and 407 money deposition machines.

He pronounced there were about 7,000 bank agents registered, nationwide, and this series would be increasing between 500 and 1,000 this year in both civic and farming areas.

He also pronounced BSN had some-more than 9.19 million depositors with sum deposits amounting to between RM15 billion dan RM20 billion.

“The series of BSN depositors increases between 50,000 and 100,0000, annually, and they were mostly propagandize students,” he said. ― Bernama

