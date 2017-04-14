SAC Datuk Mahamad Akhir Darus pronounced a many common offences committed by foreigners were speeding since of this country’s prolonged and really good highways, and bootleg parking. — Bernama picKUCHING, Apr 10 — The Bukit Aman Investigation and Traffic Enforcement Department will continue to control operations with a particular internal military to seize foreigners with superb trade summonses.

Its director, SAC Datuk Mahamad Akhir Darus said, here, currently that these vital operations were specifically for states like Kelantan during a limit with Thailand, Johor during a limit with Singapore and Sabah and Sarawak during their borders with Indonesia.

“In addition, there are smaller operations mounted by a particular military contingents,” he told reporters after presenting 32 units of Kawasaki Ninja EX 250L motorcycles to state Police Commissioner, Datuk Mazlan Mansor.

“We wish to safeguard that they compensate their summonses before withdrawal a country. “We also wish them to honour a laws and to support in shortening highway accidents,” he said.

Mahamad Akhir pronounced a many common offences committed by foreigners were speeding since of this country’s prolonged and really good highways, and bootleg parking.

He, however, could not give brusque a series nabbed so far.

In Sarawak, he said, military too had eyed a highway heading to a limit city of Serikin (on a state side confronting Kalimantan, Indonesia) for such an operation though could not do it now since of manpower constraints.

He, however, gave declaration that this was in their plans.

Meanwhile, he pronounced tellurian loosening was still a categorical cause contributing to highway accidents in a country.

“From a statistics, a 6 mistakes ordinarily committed are speeding, regulating a handphone while driving, slicing queues, regulating a puncture lanes, overtaking during double lines and overtaking during blind spots,” he said.

On a Automated Enforcement System (AES), he pronounced this was still underneath a office of a Road Transport Department and not a military to implement. — Bernama

