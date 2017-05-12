Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed betrothed unrelenting movement opposite those guilty for inciting secular disharmony, including politicians. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — Federal military will examine and act on complaints over a new attack of a Chinese motorist who honked his automobile horn outward a Muslim place of ceremony during prayers in Johor, a state military arch pronounced today.

Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Najmuddim Mohd pronounced 3 military reports were filed relating to disastrous comments done online that overwhelmed on secular and eremite issues, The Star reported on a website.

“We have forwarded a reports to Bukit Aman for serve review and action,” he was quoted observant in Johor Baru while attending a annual ubiquitous assembly of a Johor Police Pensioners Association.

He combined that a Special Investigation Unit during a inhabitant military domicile in Bukit Aman is examination out for disastrous comments on amicable media over a occurrence that happened outward a surau in Taman Austin Perdana final Friday.

An secular Chinese male was pronounced to have been beaten adult by a organisation of Muslim worshippers from a surau, allegedly for grating his automobile horn regularly while they were praying yet reports indicated he did so given his automobile was blocked by other parked vehicles.

Videos of a occurrence have given widespread on a internet.

The Star also reported Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed, benefaction during a same Johor military programme, earnest unrelenting movement opposite those guilty for inciting secular disharmony, including politicians.

“We don’t wish certain parties including politicians to take advantage of a occurrence and blow it out of proportion,” he was quoted saying.

He commended a military for their quick detain of 4 people suspected of impasse in a assault.

The 4 are now out on military bail.

