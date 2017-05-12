Loading...
Bukit Aman to hoop interracial honking quarrel outward Johor surau

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed betrothed unrelenting movement opposite those guilty for inciting secular disharmony, including politicians. Picture by Yusof Mat IsaDeputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed betrothed unrelenting movement opposite those guilty for inciting secular disharmony, including politicians. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — Federal military will examine and act on complaints over a new attack of a Chinese motorist who honked his automobile horn outward a Muslim place of ceremony during prayers in Johor, a state military arch pronounced today.

Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Najmuddim Mohd pronounced 3 military reports were filed relating to disastrous comments done online that overwhelmed on secular and eremite issues, The Star reported on a website.

“We have forwarded a reports to Bukit Aman for serve review and action,” he was quoted observant in Johor Baru while attending a annual ubiquitous assembly of a Johor Police Pensioners Association.

He combined that a Special Investigation Unit during a inhabitant military domicile in Bukit Aman is examination out for disastrous comments on amicable media over a occurrence that happened outward a surau in Taman Austin Perdana final Friday.

An secular Chinese male was pronounced to have been beaten adult by a organisation of Muslim worshippers from a surau, allegedly for grating his automobile horn regularly while they were praying yet reports indicated he did so given his automobile was blocked by other parked vehicles.

Videos of a occurrence have given widespread on a internet.

The Star also reported Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed, benefaction during a same Johor military programme, earnest unrelenting movement opposite those guilty for inciting secular disharmony, including politicians.

“We don’t wish certain parties including politicians to take advantage of a occurrence and blow it out of proportion,” he was quoted saying.

He commended a military for their quick detain of 4 people suspected of impasse in a assault.

The 4 are now out on military bail. 

