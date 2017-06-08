File design of Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi during a Bukit Kayu Hitam ICQS complex. The formidable will embark 24-hour operations in Jan 1, 2019. — Bernama picBUKIT KAYU HITAM, Jun 1 — Effective Jan 1, 2019, a new Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) formidable here will exercise 24-hour operations when a construction of a second proviso is finished on Dec 31, 2018.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi pronounced a opening of a limit for 24 hours was a outcome of a mutual agreement with a Thai government.

“The construction of a initial proviso of a new formidable will be finished by Sep 1 this year and this will extend a operation hours between 18 hours and 20 hours a day from Sep 3 onwards.

“The second proviso will be finished on Dec 31, 2018, that will capacitate a limit embankment to be non-stop for 24 hours a day,” he pronounced during a revisit to a Integrated ICQS construction site here today.

Also benefaction were Deputy Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Johari Baharum and Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah. — Bernama

