KUALA LUMPUR, Jun 2 — A Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM) tyro died during a Serdang Hospital nearby here yesterday.

Selangor Criminal Investigation Department arch SAC Fadzil Ahmat pronounced there were bruises and sweltering outlines on his body.

He pronounced Zulfarhan Osman Zulkarnain, 21, died during a sanatorium 10pm.

“The plant was sent to a sanatorium for diagnosis by his friends. He had sweltering injuries and bruises,” he pronounced in a matter here today.

He pronounced that 36 UPNM and Universiti Tenaga Nasional students, aged between 20 and 21 years, have been incarcerated in tie with a case.

“They have all been remanded for 7 days commencement currently to assistance in a investigations,” he said.

Fadzil pronounced a box was being investigated underneath Section 302 of a Penal Code for murder.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein has systematic a Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) and UPNM to control an evident review into a case.

“I am unhappy to hear about a genocide of Navy Cadet Officer @upnm, Zulfarhan Osman bin Zulkarnain. Al Fatihah,” he said.

“I have systematic a ATM and UPNM to control an review immediately. No-one will shun a law if they are found guilty,” he pronounced in his posting on his central Twitter comment today.

Meanwhile, a ATM and UPNM have shaped a cabinet to examine a case.

UPNM vice-chancellor (Student Affairs and Alumni) Prof Datuk Dr Mohamed Fadzil Che Din pronounced a university hold a assembly with ATM’s tip government to plead Zulfarhan Osman’s death. — Bernama

