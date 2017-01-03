FOMCA Deputy President Mohd Yusof Abdul Rahman welcomed a offer to make a use of reserve belts for train passengers. — File picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — “Every time we took a seven-hour train float to my hometown, nothing of a passengers are seen wearing a reserve belt.” The regard was common by Mohd Noor Iqram Rosli, 25, a polite menial operative in a collateral for a past year, who commuted by train from Kuala Lumpur to Kuala Krai, Kelantan utterly regularly.

He pronounced nonetheless a train had a reserve belt facilities, passengers frequency seen to have taken a beginning to bend up.

“Most new buses are versed with reserve belts, though it was not being used optimally by a passengers as there was conjunction sign nor monitoring being finished onboard a bus,” he told Bernama.

For Sufinah Abd Wahab, 23, who travels by train between Melaka and Johor during slightest once in each fortnight, pronounced a demonstrate train use she used frequency had seatbelt facility.

“Every time we listened about train accidents, we got scared, though what choice do we have?” she said.

Meantime, Federation of Malaysian Consumer Associations (FOMCA) Deputy President Mohd Yusof Abdul Rahman welcomed a offer to make a use of reserve belts for train passengers.

It is to forestall passengers from being thrown out of a train during an collision as good as to revoke a risk of death, he said.

“Fomca agrees with a offer to enforce passengers to wear seatbelts as many of them would tumble defunct during a float and would not even realize what strike them until it is too late,” he said.

Last Saturday, Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) authority Datuk Seri Azman Ujang in a news research also suggested surety measures such as prohibiting demonstrate buses to ride during ‘sleepy hours’ and enforcing a use of seatbelts for train passengers.

This follows a tragedies involving open ride that mostly occurred during each gratifying deteriorate with a latest being a demonstrate train pile-up a day before Christmas in that 14 people died and 16 were harmed this year.

The 3.40am crash, occurred during KM137.3 North-South Highway in Kampung Jayor, Muar.

According to media report, a train motorist is believed to have mislaid control of a car that was streamer to Kuala Lumpur from Johor Baru, causing a train to thrust into a 10-metre low ravine, ensuing in many passengers being thrown out of a vehicle. — Bernama

