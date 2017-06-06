M Mall manager Teoh Jin Aik All says shops and traders during a mall were not influenced by a supervision raid on a operator, MBI Group’s bureau yesterday. — Picture by Opalyn Mok GEORGE TOWN, May 30 ― Business during a practical income mall in Datuk Keramat here has returned to a unchanging operations, a formidable manager Teoh Jin Aik pronounced following a warn supervision raid yesterday.

All shops and traders during a mall, called M Mall, were not influenced by a supervision raid on a operator, MBI Group’s bureau yesterday, he said.

“The authorities were usually doing a slight check, there’s zero to be endangered about,” he pronounced when contacted by Malay Mail Online today.

Teoh pronounced a authorities had also raiding a MBI Group domicile in Ampang though all a authorities took were only some files and documents.

“All a accounts are still working, they did not solidify a accounts and they did not take divided any of a computers, all is still here,” he said.

He pronounced members were also not endangered even after news of a raids were published in newspapers today.

“There was no panic among members, there was no panic to repel or redeem their points, everybody is only as usual,” he said.

Yesterday, authorities consisting of Bank Negara Malaysia officials, Companies Commission of Malaysia officers, Domestic Trade, Co-operatives and Consumerism Ministry officers and military raided a MBI Group’s bureau on a fifth building of a mall.

The authorities, who were during a bureau for 5 hours, left with a trolley full of documents.

MBI Group offers a financial intrigue that involves practical coins where investors can join as “members” by investing an initial US$5,000 (RM21,419) for points.

The members will afterwards be rewarded with reward points according to a pyramid-like scheme.

The points can afterwards be redeemed by money or selling and spending during all a shops in M Mall and other dependent businesses elsewhere.

One of a owners of a emporium in M Mall, who elite to sojourn anonymous, pronounced a MBI Group is a fast business.

“They’ve been doing this for so many years and they are not harming anyone though instead, they are generating a economy and assisting tourism since they are also bringing in tourists from mainland China,” he said.

He forked out that MBI Group is bringing business to a many shops and traders in a mall that is a good thing for a internal economy.

“If anything were to occur to them and a mall has to be closed, all of us will be affected,” he said.

